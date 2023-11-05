Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attend Katy Perry's Vegas Show Following Her Coronation Performance

Katy Perry had royalty watching her belt out her hits at one of her final residency performances in Las Vegas!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the audience to see the 39-year-old “Waking Up in Vegas” pop superstar in action.

Fans will likely recall that this isn’t the first time Katy has performed for the royal family, either.

A video doing rounds on Twitter shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being led to their seats. A second clip shows that they attracted a great deal of attention from other fans in the audience.

Katy was likely cool as a cucumber despite her famous guests. After all, she already took the stage at King Charles‘ coronation earlier this year.

If you forgot, she came out of the royal event as one of the most viral memes. Ever a good sport, Katy laughed off the internet’s jokes and later provided a bit more insight.

On the topic of the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan recently ran into another extremely popular celebrity couple.