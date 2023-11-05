Top Stories
7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 2:14 am

Mandy Moore & Hilary Duff Enjoy a Night Out Together (Photo!)

Mandy Moore & Hilary Duff Enjoy a Night Out Together (Photo!)

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only celebrity to enjoy a star-studded girls night out this weekend: Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff also got in on the fun!

While the “Shake It Off” pop star was enjoying a night out with the likes of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner in New York City, the actresses enjoyed a comedy show together in Los Angeles.

It looks like it was so good that Mandy stayed out past her bedtime, too.

Head inside to see a photo from Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore’s hang…

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday night (November 4), Mandy shared a selfie that Hilary took of them together with another pal. By the looks of it, they caught comedian Heather McMahan‘s show.

“Staying up past my bedtime,” Mandy cheekily captioned the cute photo, thanking Heather for some much-needed laughter.

Fans will likely recall that Hilary and Mandy have been friends for years! They’re actually part of the same mom group, which includes quite a few other famous faces.

If you forgot, earlier this year Hilary joked about the requirements that perspective moms had to meet to join their club.

We hope that the group enjoyed their night out!

Check out the stars’ cute pic…

Photos: Getty, Instagram / Mandy Moore
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore

