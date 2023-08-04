Hilary Duff Talks Her Famous Mom Group & Where She Fits Into It

Hilary Duff‘s mom group is seriously goals.

The 35-year-old How I Met Your Father actress famously got close with moms such as Mandy Moore, Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor a few years ago, forming a supergroup of new moms.

During a recent appearance, Hilary opened up about what brought the group together and where she fit in with the other stars. She also joked about if you needed to be famous to be included.

Speaking to InStyle at a Back to School Brunch that she co-hosted with Olly, Hilary spilled on the group.

“I feel like I was kind of the ring leader because I’ve had children before, and all of them were on their first child,” she explained, adding that she helped guide the group through activities. “Now we’re all split up, which is so sad ‘cause the kids are starting school. We’re obviously very tight, and we have our true thread that lives on, but now everyone is starting school and has their own schedules.”

How do you join the group? Glad you asked!

“Well, you need a certain amount of Instagram followers, a couple of hit songs, a fashion label, and to be an amazing chef,” Hilary joked. “I’m just kidding. It was so weird that all of us had babies at the same time.”

She swore that the timing “was a very happy accident” and that “you don’t have to be famous to be in the group.”

You don’t have to be famous, but Meghan was probably feeling extra lucky to hang out with Hilary based on her reaction to meeting her all the way back in 2014.