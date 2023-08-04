Candy Spelling Found A House For Daughter Tori Spelling & Her Kids Amid Them Living at RV Park, But She Reportedly Turned It Down

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tori Spelling, along with her five children, were now living in an RV park, after previously spending a few weeks at a budget motel.

Just a few months ago, the 50-year-old former Beverly Hills 90210 star and her kids had to move out of their home due to a mold infestation that was making everyone sick.

After the news broke about just where Tori and her kids were now living, many called out her mom, Candy Spelling, for not providing a new home for them to live at.

However, according to a source, she actually did.

An insider spoke to Page Six about the situation, as Candy had to turn off comments on her social media pages because of the backlash she had been getting.

According to the sources, they said that Candy actually “spent hours on the phone” to find a new home for Tori and her children – Liam, Hattie, Stella, Finn, and Beau – to reside in, but it was reportedly not in an area Tori wanted to live in.

“[It] is fine, they should live where they want to live,” the source says.

They continued, “One of the problems is Tori doesn’t speak to anyone on the phone, and Tori is trying to make Candy look like the bad guy. [Candy] found her a house, that’s the last I heard.”

Tori and her children were seen in new pictures at the RV park, heading to and from a beach.

Just a few months ago, there was speculation that Tori and husband, Dean McDermott, were also splitting up.