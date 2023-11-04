Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2023 at 7:45 pm

Taylor Swift is enjoying a girls night out with some of her very famous friends, including Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes, while Travis Kelce is in Germany for a game!

On Saturday (November 4), the 33-year-old “Blank Space” superstar and her friends grabbed a bite to eat at Bond St Sushi in New York City.

The trio were joined by Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, the wives of Kansas City Chiefs players Shane Buechele and Blake Bell.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor looked chic in a pleated plaid skirt, which she paired with thigh-high black boots and a long-sleeved top. She pulled her hair back and opted for an orange-hued lipstick.

Sophie stood out in a blue and green plaid jacket, which she wore with jeans. Brittany, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, opted for a royal blue jumpsuit, which she wore with a long white coat.

The group’s girls night out comes one day after Travis provided an update on his relationship with Taylor. He also responded to a question about if he loved her.

Meanwhile, Taylor was just spotted out with another famous musician and was visited by one of her model friends.

Did you see Taylor‘s very exciting Eras Tour news?!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes in the gallery…
Credit: BlayzenPhotos ; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: brittany mahomes, Lyndsey Bell, Paige Buechele, Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift

