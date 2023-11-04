Dove Cameron Leaves Maneskin Concert with Lead Singer Damiano David in Brazil (Photos!)

Amid rumors that they could be a couple, Dove Cameron was seen leaving a Maneskin concert alongside lead singer Damiano David.

The 27-year-old singer and actress was seen heading out of the stage door alongside Damiano, 24, and getting into the car with him on Friday (November 3) at Espaco Unimed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

So, what’s going on between Dove and Damiano?

Fans previously caught Dove attending the Italian rock band’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City back in September 2023. There were later unconfirmed reports in October that Dove and Damiano were spotted kissing at a party.

While in Brazil, Dove was seen having lunch by the beach with the band, as reported by one of her fan accounts on Instagram.

