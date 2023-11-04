Lindsay Lohan & More 'Mean Girls' Stars Talk Their Fetch Reunion for Walmart Commercial

Lindsay Lohan and more of her Mean Girls co-stars are spilling on getting the gang back together again to film a commercial for Walmart.

If you missed it, earlier this week Lindsay, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert got into character as Cady, Karen and Gretchen in the commercial, which revealed what all three women had done with their lives since the movie.

They were joined by fellow co-stars Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra, who played Damian and Kevin Gnapoor, respectively!

Now that we’ve all had time to bask in the glory of the totally fetch commercial, its stars are opening up about the chance to reunite.

Read more about the Mean Girls reunion…

“It was so nice being back together after all these years,” Lindsay gushed to E! News. “It was great catching up with everyone.”

Lacey agreed, telling the outlet, “It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again after all these years.”

“And what better time to get together than right before the holidays,” Daniel added. “We think fans are going to be super excited to see us after all these years. I know we are excited for everyone to see what we’ve all been up to.”

Rajiv shared a similar sentiment, explaining that it felt like “a really special form of time traveling.”

The actor, remembered for his iconic rap in the movie, opened up about his decision to leave Hollywood and shared what he’s up to now in an interview earlier this year.

Notably, Rachel McAdams did not reprise her role of Regina George in the commercial. A source explained why.

Press play on the commercial below…