Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5: Upcoming Project Details & Release Dates Revealed!

Marvel‘s Phase 5 of the MCU, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicked off in early 2023!

The current phase of the inter-connected universe is in the midst of the three-phase long “The Multiverse Saga,” which started with the series WandaVision in 2021.

9 movies and 10 TV shows have already been released as part of the saga and there are still many more to come!

Phase 5 started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has continued on through Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3, Secret Invasion and the most recent, Loki season two, which is currently airing on Disney+!

The intertwined universe has been undergoing so many changes over the past year, from casting to creative changes, and pausing multiple productions due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

As Disney reworks many things, including re-thinking it’s content strategy, several TV shows and movies in the MCU have been pushed back.

Marvel recently revealed a premiere date for an upcoming project and we have all the latest updates on the MCU’s next nine projects in Phase 5 right here!

Click inside to get all of the details on what’s coming up in the MCU’s Phase 5…