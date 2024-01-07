Taylor Swift Didn't Seem Amused by Jo Koy's NFL-Related Joke About Her at Golden Globes 2024 (Video)

Taylor Swift is not laughing at all of Jo Koy‘s jokes at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The 52-year-old comedian attempted to roast many A-list entertainers at the event, which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

One of his jokes was about the 34-year-old Grammy winner’s recent appearances at her boyfriend Travis Kelce‘s football games.

Taylor had a subtle but telling reaction.

Jo quipped, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

(Some football fans have expressed annoyance at the focus on Taylor at the games.)

In response, Taylor appeared to get tense and pursed her lips. Then, she took a pointed sip of her drink and looked away.

That wasn’t the only joke from Jo‘s monologue that didn’t go over super well. In general, the comedian struggled to make the audience laugh – and he even defended himself at one point.

Watch the awkward Jo Koy and Taylor Swift moment here!

