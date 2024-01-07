Cillian Murphy Had Lipstick All Over His Nose While Accepting Best Actor at Golden Globes 2024 (Video)

Oops! Cillian Murphy got someone’s lipstick on his face after winning at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 47-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor – Drama for his work in Oppenheimer at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It looks like Cillian‘s wife Yvonne McGuinness may have gotten some lipstick on him after celebrating his win and he pointed it out during his speech.

“First question, do I have lipstick all over my nose?” he asked the audience. “I was gonna leave it.”

Cillian made sure to thank director Christopher Nolan during his speech.

“I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different. The level or rigor of the level of dedication, the complete lack of any seating options for actors, I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” he said.

Watch the speech below!