Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress for 'The Crown' at Golden Globes 2024!

Elizabeth Debicki is a winner!

The 33-year-old won the Best Supporting Actress award in the TV category for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Thank you so much! Thank you to the creatives of this show for trusting me with this part,” Elizabeth said in her acceptance speech. “To cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children who I just adore, to my mom and my dad… My partner Kristian who said don’t thank me so that I’m not on television but I’m gonna thank you anyway. Who else? Goodness, maybe that’s it.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is just astonishing to me… I just want to say thank you to my beloved and dear Godmother who left us too quickly, too soon,” Elizabeth added. “This one is for you, baby.”

Also joining Elizabeth at the awards show were her co-stars Dominic West and Khalid Abdalla.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Christian Dior dress and jewelry with Aquazzura shoes.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of The Crown stars at the awards show…