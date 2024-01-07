Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Skip Red Carpet, Have Double Date Inside at Golden Globes 2024

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon decided to skip the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, but they enjoyed a date night inside the event!

The guys were nominees at the awards show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ben and Matt were nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for their movie Air. Matt was also up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in the movie.

During the show, the guys got up on stage and presented Best Director to Matt‘s Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.

Inside the auditorium, they sat with their wives Jennifer Lopez and Luciana Damon. Check out all of the photos in the gallery!