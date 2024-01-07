Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Jo Koy is having a tough start to his 2024 Golden Globe Awards hosting gig.

The 52-year-old comedian learned just a little over a week in advance that he would be hosting the event, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He attempted to poke fun at the major stars of the night during his opening monologue, but the jokes didn’t quite hit.

While defending himself, he pointed out the relatively last-minute notice.

“I got the gig 10 days ago!” Jo emphasized to the crowd of entertainers. “You want a perfect monologue?”

He quipped, “Some other people wrote that one. I wrote some of these and those are the ones you’re laughing at.”

Jo took aim at Saltburn in one of his jokes. “Saltburn, you know what I loved about Saltburn?” he said. “Satanic families have feelings too. [Barry Keoghan’s p-nis] was the real star of the show…Oh there it is, on Bradley Cooper’s face.”

He also mentioned Oppenheimer: “It just needed another hour…My new year’s resolution in 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer by 2025…I love Oppenheimer, especially the first season.”

Jo recently discussed hosting the award show and revealed how he found out that he landed the job.