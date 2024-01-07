Florence Pugh Brings Zoe Lister Jones as Golden Globes 2024 Date, Mingles with Selena Gomez & Others Inside!

Florence Pugh‘s date to the 2024 Golden Globes has been revealed!

CBS snapped photos of Florence arriving with actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who she co-starred with in A Good Person. They held hands on the red carpet for a bit before heading inside to mingle with guests.

Inside the Globes venue, Florence was seen posing for photos with Selena Gomez and Elizabeth Banks, among others!

Florence is on hand to present an award tonight and also to support her film Oppenheimer. See photos of the Oppenheimer cast at the event!

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Florence is wearing Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.