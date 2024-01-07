Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:13 pm

'Oppenheimer' Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, & Florence Pugh Dazzle on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

'Oppenheimer' Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, & Florence Pugh Dazzle on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

The stars of Oppenheimer are owning the red carpet!

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh just arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emily brought along her husband John Krasinski, and the couple looked gorgeous together!

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, counts eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Director – Motion Picture.

Cillian is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Emily is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Additionally, Florence is slated to present an award!

FYI: Emily is wearing a McQueen dress, Jimmy Choo sandals, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Cillian is wearing an Yves Saint Laurent suit and shoes, and an Omega watch. Florence is wearing Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Just Jared on Facebook
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes01
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes02
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes03
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes04
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes05
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes06
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes07
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes08
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes09
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes10
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes11
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes12
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes13
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes14
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes15
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes16
oppenheimer murphy blunt pugh golden globes17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Golden Globes, John Krasinski, Oppenheimer