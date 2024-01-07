'Oppenheimer' Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, & Florence Pugh Dazzle on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

The stars of Oppenheimer are owning the red carpet!

Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh just arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emily brought along her husband John Krasinski, and the couple looked gorgeous together!

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, counts eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Director – Motion Picture.

Cillian is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, and Emily is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Additionally, Florence is slated to present an award!

FYI: Emily is wearing a McQueen dress, Jimmy Choo sandals, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Cillian is wearing an Yves Saint Laurent suit and shoes, and an Omega watch. Florence is wearing Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!