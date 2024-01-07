Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:05 pm

Margot Robbie Channels Superstar Barbie at Golden Globes 2024 with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Channels Superstar Barbie at Golden Globes 2024 with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie once again proves why she was the perfect choice to play Barbie!

The 33-year-old actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she and husband Tom Ackerley arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

Margot channeled Superstar Barbie while wearing a shimmering pink dress with a coordinating pink boa while Tom, 33, wore an all-black tux.

Margot is nominated tonight for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in Barbie while Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Margot is wearing a custom Armani Privé dress.
Photos: Getty Images
