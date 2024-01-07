Best Actress Nominees Carey Mulligan, Greta Lee, & Cailee Spaeny Go Glam for Golden Globes 2024

The Best Actress nominees are hitting the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Greta Lee (Past Lives), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow Best Actress nominees also seen arriving at the awards show included Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves).

Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster from Nyad also hit the red carpet before the show.

Carey was also joined on the red carpet by husband Marcus Mumford.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Bulgari jewelry. Greta is wearing a Loewe dress. Cailee is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry. Annette is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Sandra is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Jodie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

