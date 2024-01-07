Top Stories
Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet &amp; Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, &amp; Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:23 pm

Best Actress Nominees Carey Mulligan, Greta Lee, & Cailee Spaeny Go Glam for Golden Globes 2024

Best Actress Nominees Carey Mulligan, Greta Lee, & Cailee Spaeny Go Glam for Golden Globes 2024

The Best Actress nominees are hitting the red carpet.

Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Greta Lee (Past Lives), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fellow Best Actress nominees also seen arriving at the awards show included Annette Bening (Nyad), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Alma Poysti (Fallen Leaves).

Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster from Nyad also hit the red carpet before the show.

Carey was also joined on the red carpet by husband Marcus Mumford.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Bulgari jewelry. Greta is wearing a Loewe dress. Cailee is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry. Annette is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Sandra is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Jodie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.

Click through the gallery inside for the nominees at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 01
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 02
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 03
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 04
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 05
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 06
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 07
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 08
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 09
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 10
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 11
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 12
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 13
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 14
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 15
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 16
carey mulligan greta lee cailee spaeny golden globes 17

Photos: Getty Images, CBS
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Alma Poysti, Annette Bening, Cailee Spaeny, Carey Mulligan, Golden Globes, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster, Marcus Mumford, Sandra Huller