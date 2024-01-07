Nicolas Cage Looks Cool in Metallic Gold Blazer at Golden Globes 2024 with Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is getting support from his wife Riko Shibata.

The 60-year-old actor and his wife held hands as they arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicolas Cage

For the awards show, Nic looked cool in a metallic gold blazer as Riko wore fuzzy maroon jacket over a black dress.

Nic is nominated in the Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Dream Scenario.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!