Jo Koy Talks Hosting Golden Globes, Reveals How He Found Out He Landed the Job

Jo Koy helps roll out the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday (January 4) in Becerly Hills, Calif.

The comedian joined producers Glenn Weiss, Barry Adelman and Ricky Kirshner, as well as Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne at the 2024 Golden Globes press preview and red carpet rollout, ahead of the awards show on Sunday (January 7).

Jo is set to host the ceremony, his first time hosting a major awards show!

Ahead of the big day, Jo opened up about finding out he got the hosting gig and the representation he hopes to bring.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It does mean a lot,” he shared to ET about hosting. “You know, we say this all the time and I think we beat it over the head a lot, but it’s like — it’s representation, man, it really does. It’s like, when I was a kid, all we could watch were award shows. And as a kid, you look for something to inspire you indirectly, you know?”

“I don’t need you to tell me who you are but as long as I can see you up there, then I know that it’s possible,” he added. “I didn’t have that, and now here we are you know 30 — what, 35 years later.”

Jo also shared that he was “dead asleep” when he got the call telling him he got the job, and they had to send “my nephew to my house banging on my door.”

“And then my publicist is like, you ready? You’re going to host the Golden Globes,” Jo said. “And I was like, ‘Oh nah, that’s not happening,’ like, I couldn’t believe it.”

Stay tuned to Just Jared on Sunday (January 7) for our full coverage of the 2024 Golden Globes!

In case you missed it, check out our predictions for who will win at the awards show…