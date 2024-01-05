Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2024 at 1:55 am

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr. Clearly Had More Fun Than Everyone Else at the Palm Springs Awards Gala

We challenge you to find anyone who was having more fun together at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards than Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

The Oppenheimer co-stars had some playful moments on the red carpet at the event on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Cillian won the award for Desert Palm Achievement, Actor and Robert was there to present the award to him.

While presenting the award, Robert said, “He is an anomaly. He’s been an actor’s actor for over 20 years and nobody dislikes this guy. That’s not easy. His character work and his onscreen intensity never fail. Captain captivating, it’s f–king titillating.”

Robert added, “I’ve been in this game for 40 something years and I’ve never had the experience like watching Cillian carry the weight of J. Robert on his back for the whole time with his heart on his sleeve and all the required sophistication and restraint.”

Browse through the gallery for great photos of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. on the red carpet…
