Benny Safdie Talks Professional Split from Brother Josh After Directing 'Uncut Gems'







Benny Safdie Talks Professional Split from Brother Josh After Directing 'Uncut Gems'

Benny Safdie got his start in Hollywood as a director alongside his brother Josh, but now they’ve gone their separate ways.

The Safdie Brothers directed five movies together: 2009′s Daddy Longlegs, 2013′s Lenny Cooke, 2014′s Heaven Knows What, 2017′s Good Time, and 2019′s Uncut Gems.

Benny recently has been having success as an actor with roles in films like Licorice Pizza, Oppenheimer, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, as well as the new Showtime series The Curse.

In a new interview, he explained his professional split from his brother.

“It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore,” he told Variety. “I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.”

Josh has been working on a new movie starring Adam Sandler and Megan Thee Stallion, though Benny says he’s no longer directing it with him.

When asked if they’ll direct together again, Benny said, “I don’t know.”

Watch the trailer for Benny‘s new series The Curse!
