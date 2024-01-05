Danielle Brooks Reveals the 'Color Purple' Scene That Sent Her to Physical Therapy for Weeks

Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson pose together on the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

Taraji presented Danielle with the Spotlight Award at the event on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Danielle received the award for her work in The Color Purple and her co-star Colman Domingo also received a Spotlight Award, though for his work in the movie Rustin.

They were all joined at the event by The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule.

During a recent interview, Danielle talked about a scene in the movie that was so hard on her body that she ended up going to physical therapy for weeks to recover.

Danielle told IndieWire that filming Sofia’s arrest, where she is beaten by a group of men, “took a toll” on her body.

“I ended up having to do that scene over the course of two days for multiple hours a day, and it pulled my back out. Swinging back and forth trying to get the mob off of me,” she said. “Of course, we have an incredible stage combat leader [stunt coordinator Mark Hicks] and his crew were fabulous, but doing it over and over, that really took me out, where I had to do physical therapy and go to the chiropractor for a few weeks to recover while still having to work.”

