Comedian Jo Koy to Host Golden Globes 2024!

Comedian Jo Koy is set to host the 2024 Golden Globes!

The 52-year-old stand up is coming off of his Funny Is Funny World Tour, which received rave reviews from fans.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” Jo said in a statement about the gig. This will be Jo’s first time hosting a major awards show.

The 2024 Golden Globes are set to air on January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Be sure to check out the full list of nominees for the Golden Globes, if you didn’t see.

Fun fact: Jo‘s ex girlfriend Chelsea Handler will be hosting the Critics Choice Awards on January 14, one week after Jo hosts the Golden Globes.