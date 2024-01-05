The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph Explains Why Working With Paul Giamatti Is Like Boxing

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is one of the biggest breakout stars of the year and she’s getting a lot of awards love right now!

The 37-year-old actress was joined by The Holdovers co-star Paul Giamatti at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Thursday (January 4) at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Da’Vine was honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award and Paul was honored with the Icon Award, which was presented to him by Sandra Oh.

Also pictured inside is American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright, who received the Career Achievement Award presented by Leslie Uggams.

During a recent interview, Da’Vine talked about how working with Paul is like boxing.

“Boxers, that first round, they’re barely touching each other. And as a viewer, we’re like, ‘Will you fight already?’ That’s because they’re using that first round to see the habits: ‘Okay, you lead with this leg when you come here, okay, got it.’ They’re learning each other. That’s how my first week is when I’m working with an actor,” she told People.

“What was so awesome about Paul was that he and I boxed the same. I was like, ‘Oh,’ and immediately we felt it. We knew,” she said. “The fact that we already were here as our baseline, we were like, ‘Okay, let’s take this all the way.’ I think why people are commenting on the amazing chemistry and the connection and the tenderness that we have — number one, he’s a beautiful, amazing human being, even more so than his acting is great. And that helps because it allows me to feel safe and comfortable, to be vulnerable around him and to let my guard down.”

We’re predicting that both Da’Vine and Paul will win at the Golden Globes this weekend. See all of our predictions!

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Jovana Louis. Sandra is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.