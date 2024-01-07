Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:03 pm

Robert Downey Jr. Wins at Golden Globes 2024, Brings Wife Susan as His Date!

Robert Downey Jr. Wins at Golden Globes 2024, Brings Wife Susan as His Date!

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are present at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The couple walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Robert donned a burgundy suit, and Susan wore a sparkly red dress.

If you haven’t heard, Robert just won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

It’s the third Golden Globe win of Robert‘s career!

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Photos: Getty Images
