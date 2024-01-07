Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:59 pm

Helen Mirren is Lovely in Lavender at the Golden Globes 2024

Helen Mirren is Lovely in Lavender at the Golden Globes 2024

Helen Mirren is gracing the red carpet.

The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a lavender gown as she arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Mirren

Also in attendance at the awards show included Helen‘s 1923 co-stars Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, and Aminah Nieves.

1923 is nominated tonight in the Best Television Series – Drama category.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Helen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown and Harry Winston jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of the stars arriving at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 01
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 02
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 03
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 04
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 05
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 06
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 07
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 08
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 09
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 10
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 11
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 12
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 13
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 14
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 15
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 16
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 17
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 18
helen mirren wears lavender to golden globes 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Golden Globes, Helen Mirren, Julia Schlaepfer, Michelle Randolph