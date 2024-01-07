Helen Mirren is Lovely in Lavender at the Golden Globes 2024

Helen Mirren is gracing the red carpet.

The 78-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a lavender gown as she arrived at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the awards show included Helen‘s 1923 co-stars Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, and Aminah Nieves.

1923 is nominated tonight in the Best Television Series – Drama category.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Helen is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown and Harry Winston jewelry.

