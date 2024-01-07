Poor Things' Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo & Willem Dafoe Pose for Cute Photo With Director Yorgos Lanthimos at Golden Globes 2024

Emma Stone dons a floral, nude dress while stepping out on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was seen meeting up with her Poor Things co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, as well as their director Yorgos Lanthimos, on the red carpet, and they posed for a cute group photo!

Mark and Willem were joined at the event by their wives, Sunrise Coigney and Giada Colagrande, respectively.

Poor Things is up for seven awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Emma, and Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for both Mark and Willem, who lost out to Robert Downey Jr. Yorgos is up for Best Director, Tony McNamara is up for Best Screenplay and Jerskin Fendrix is up for Best Original Score for Poor Things.

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

