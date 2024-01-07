Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024? Her Date Is Married to Someone Very Famous!

Taylor Swift brought one of her best friends as her date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 34-year-old singer is a nominee at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. She is up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Taylor has already been shown on the broadcast a couple time sand we can tell you who she’s sitting with at her table!

That’s Taylor‘s BFF Keleigh Sperry sitting by her side. If you didn’t know, she is married to actor Miles Teller.

Taylor and Keleigh have been friends for years and they have been spotted together several times in recent months. On Taylor‘s birthday in December, she gifted her with a ring that became an online mystery as some media outlets reported it was a present from boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Keleigh later dispelled the rumors and called out a gossip account.

FYI: Taylor Swift is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.