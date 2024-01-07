Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest &amp; All of the Incredible Fashion!

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 8:49 pm

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024? Her Date Is Married to Someone Very Famous!

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes 2024? Her Date Is Married to Someone Very Famous!

Taylor Swift brought one of her best friends as her date to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The 34-year-old singer is a nominee at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif. She is up for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Taylor has already been shown on the broadcast a couple time sand we can tell you who she’s sitting with at her table!

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at Globes

That’s Taylor‘s BFF Keleigh Sperry sitting by her side. If you didn’t know, she is married to actor Miles Teller.

Taylor and Keleigh have been friends for years and they have been spotted together several times in recent months. On Taylor‘s birthday in December, she gifted her with a ring that became an online mystery as some media outlets reported it was a present from boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Keleigh later dispelled the rumors and called out a gossip account.

FYI: Taylor Swift is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 01
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 02
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 03
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 04
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 05
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 06
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 07
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 08
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 09
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 10
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 11
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 12
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 13
taylor swift sitting with at golden globes 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Keleigh Sperry, Keleigh Teller, Taylor Swift