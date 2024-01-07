Jon Hamm & Billy Crudup Get Support From Their Wives at Golden Globes 2024

The guys of The Morning Show are hitting the red carpet.

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola joined Billy Crudup and wife Naomi Watts at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Morning Show is nominated tonight for Best Television Series – Drama.



The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Fendi Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Harry Winston jewelry while carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of the stars arriving at the awards show…