Ali Wong Wins at Golden Globes 2024 & Kisses Boyfriend Bill Hader, 'Beef' Co-Star Steven Yeun Also Wins!

It’s a huge night for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun!

The Beef co-stars just won big at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ali won Best Actress for her role as Amy Lau and Steven won Best Actor for his role as Danny Cho in Beef in the Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

As Ali accepted her award, she also went viral on social media as she kissed Bill Hader, whom she’s been dating on and off for a while now. The two had first tried out a relationship in 2021, but broke up just a few months afterward. They rekindled their relationship at the end of 2022 and have been together ever since. She even commented on their romance during a comedy set in September!

She formally filed for divorce from ex Justin Hakuta 19 months after their separation back in December.

Steven attended the event with wife Joana Pak.

In Netflix’s Beef, two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

The Golden Globes are being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!