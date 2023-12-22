Ali Wong Files for Divorce From Justin Hakuta 19 Months After Separation

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are officially getting a divorce.

The comedian and entrepreneur, who have been married for eight years, separated in April 2022.

On Friday (December 22), The Blast reported that Ali, 41, has filed for divorce from Justin, 41.

According to the outlet, documents listed their official date of separation as April 10, 2022.

Ali is seeking joint custody of her and Justin‘s two daughters: Mari, 8, and Nikki, 5.

Regarding their personal and joint properties, the two “are in mediation and intend to resolve all support issues by written stipulation.”

Back in March, Ali referred to her split from Justin as a “very unconventional divorce,” citing how close they’ve grown over the years.

Ali has since been linked to Bill Hader, as the pair rekindled their romance in April after a brief split in 2022.

If you missed it, Ali Wong also revealed how her mom reacted to the news of her divorce from Justin Hakuta.