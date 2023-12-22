Married Soap Opera Stars Carson Boatman & Julana Dizon Welcome First Child Together!

Days of Our Lives actor Carson Boatman and The Bold and the Beautiful actress Julana Dizon have welcomed their first child into the world!

The married couple became parents on Monday (December 18) when Julana gave birth to their baby girl, Ava Rey, according to People.

The soap opera stars first met in 2016 after they were set up by their mutual trainer at the gym and they tied the knot in 2021.

Head inside to learn more about the newborn…

“We are both absolutely over the moon about starting our family and being new parents!” the couple told People. “It truly feels like we’ve found something we didn’t even know we were missing in our lives. The only way I can think to describe it is pure joy, but it’s really something more than that. We are blessed and humbled to have been chosen to be Ava’s parents. What we are now lacking in sleep, we have gained tenfold in love.”

Ava‘s middle name Rey is in honor of Julana‘s late father Reynaldo, who passed away just a month ago following a battle with lung cancer.