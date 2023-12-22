'Home Alone' Family's Net Worth Revealed in New Report; McCallisters Were in the 1%

Home Alone is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of the last three decades and one frequent question that fans have is… how much money does the McCallister family have?!

The family lives in a gorgeous home in an exclusive neighborhood in Chicago and the value of the home has now been revealed.

The New York Times places the family in the Top 1% based on the value of the house.

The newspaper worked with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and determined that the family would’ve needed an income of about $305,000 back in 1990 to have afforded the house. This would place them in the Top 1% of families in Chicago.

The home currently has a value of $2.34 million and it was determined that a family would need an annual income of $730,000 to afford the home right now.

While the home is valued at $2.34 million right now, it was on the market for $2.4 million back in 2011. Nearly a year later, it sold for $1.59 million.

