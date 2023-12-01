Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 3:45 pm

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song's Sons Support Their Dad at His Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin had some very special guests with him when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (December 1) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old Home Alone actor was joined by his partner Brenda Song and their two children, marking the little ones’ first public outing!

He and Brenda posed with their eldest son Dakota, 2, for a photo. He was also seen kissing his infant son, who he and Brenda welcomed in secret in 2022.

Macaulay got support at the event from some other very big celebrities. His Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara took the stage to honor him with a speech. Party Monster costar Natasha Lyonne was also in attendance, as was Paris Jackson. We’ve got pics of everyone in the gallery!

If you were unaware, Macaulay and Brenda have been an item since 2017. They announced their engagement in 2022. The actor opened up about their parenting style in an interview.

We’re so happy for Macaulay and hope he had a wonderful time celebrating with his family and friends.

Earlier this year, the Hollywood Walk of Fame revealed 31 celebrities who will receive stars in 2024!

Scroll through all of the photos of Macaulay Culkin and his family at the event in the gallery…
