Fri, 01 December 2023 at 3:39 pm

Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Coordinate in Black for 'Maestro' Screening in London

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan are bringing their new movie to London.

The two Oscar-nominated actors coordinated in black outfits as they attended a screening of their new movies Maestro on Friday (December 1) held at Picturehouse Central in London, England.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan). A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Bradley recently addressed backlash for wearing a prosthetic nose in the movie.

Directed by Bradley, Maestro will on Netflix on December 20. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan at the screening…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maestro

