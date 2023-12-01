A Pyschic Once Told Anne Hathaway That She Was Meant to Be Like Drew Barrymore

Anne Hathaway is sharing a special message she got from a psychic!

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 41-year-old actress recalled a time when she was struggling with her career.

At the time, a young psychic approached her and made a comment about Drew Barrymore that lifted Anne‘s spirits.

“I got a job and I couldn’t do it because I was contractually obligated to do another job,” Anne said on the show. “I was really sad and I was walking around a flea market in L.A. just like, ‘Oh my god, what’s gonna happen? Is everything gonna be OK?’”

She continued, “I was so nervous and this young girl comes up to me, she goes, ‘I’m a psychic…and I need to tell you something. You were just blocked from something and it’s gonna be OK, but you’re not on the path you should be. You’re supposed to be like a Drew Barrymore.’”

The actress felt calmer and more confident after hearing that message.

“I was like, ‘Everything’s gonna be OK’,” she remembered. “‘I just have to hang in there and everything’s gonna be OK, because I’m gonna be a Drew Barrymore.’”

