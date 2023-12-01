Fri, 01 December 2023 at 3:55 pm
'The Leopard' Actress Deva Cassel is Opening Up About Her Famous Parents Monica Bellucci & Vincent Cassel
- Deva Cassel reveals what it’s like being the daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel – Just Jared Jr
- Beyonce‘s Renaissance movie premiere after-party dress is a must-see! – Celebitchy
- Bucket bags are this winter’s hottest new trend – Popsugar
- Heartstopper season three is casting a new character – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: Deva Cassel, Monica Bellucci, Newsies, Vincent Cassel