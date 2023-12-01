Ally Brooke & Dinah Jane Have Mini Fifth Harmony Reunion on 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Duet

Two members of Fifth Harmony went into the recording studio together again for the first time in more than five years, and the result is a festive duet that you’ll want on repeat.

The girl group – comprised of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Normani and Camila Cabello – went on hiatus in 2018 after dropping their last album the year prior.

On Friday (December 1), Dinah joined Ally on her festive EP Under the Tree for a joy-inducing cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” We even got a music video and some insight on the collab from the duo!

Head inside to listen to Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane’s Fifth Harmony reunion…

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back together with my former Fifth Harmony mate Dinah,” Ally gushed about the opportunity. “There are no words to explain how it feels to be reunited with our collaboration! We hope to bring lots of happiness to our fans and the world with our reunion!”

Dinah agreed, adding, “There’s a special type of joyous spirit that Christmas brings us all. This holiday season, I’m grateful for this healing union that has brought my good ole sister Ally Brooke and I together through music.”

“May this song encourage you to embrace love, forgiveness, and bring comfort to all. I pray that this song may connect souls to our dear Savior as His love is the reason for ALL Seasons,” she concluded.

It’s so great to see the two girls together again, and it seems like they had a wonderful time!

If you missed it, Ally recently revealed how much she and the rest of the girl group are paid for their music, and the number will shock you.

Press play on Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane’s cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” below…