Sun, 07 January 2024 at 10:56 pm

Presenters Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale & More Wow at Golden Globes 2024

Presenters Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale & More Wow at Golden Globes 2024

Amanda Seyfried and Angela Bassett don beautiful, strapless, black gowns as they hit the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actresses were in attendance at the awards show to serve as presenters during the ceremony.

Other actresses who were spotted hitting the carpet and taking to the stage to present were Kate Beckinsale, Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Wiig.

Be sure to check out our complete coverage of the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet and show moments!

FYI: Amanda is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown with Pomellato rings and earrings, and Stuart Weitzman shoes. Angela is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress with Lagos jewelry. Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana dress with Messika jewelry. Kristen is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress with Tiffany & Co jewelry.

Check out more photos of the ladies at the 2024 Golden Globes in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
