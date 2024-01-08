'Suits' Stars Don't Have Meghan Markle's Phone Number, Reveal She's Not in Their Group Chat

Top Stories
Four stars from the beloved series Suits reunited at the 2024 Golden Globes, but Meghan Markle wasn’t one of them.

Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty presented together at the awards show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

On the red carpet, Gina was asked if anyone texted Meghan about the reunion, to which she revealed that none of them have her current phone number!

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other, yes. Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting,” Gina said.

Variety‘s Marc Malkin then asked, “Who texted Meghan and said, ‘You’ve gotta come to the Golden Globes!’”

“We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So, hopefully she’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here,” Gina replied.

Photos: Getty
