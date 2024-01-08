Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:11 am

Gina Torres & Sarah Rafferty Join 'Suits' Co-Stars Patrick J Adams & Gabriel Macht On Stage at Golden Globes 2024 (Video)

There was a Suits reunion on stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It was previously revealed that Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht would reunite to present an award, and it was reported more stars were invited. During the ceremony, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty joined the guys on stage to present the Best Drama TV Series, which went to Succession for the third time!

During the awards show, Patrick and Gabriel first took to the stage and started to present the award, while also cracking a joke about their show “finally getting recognition.”

Watch the Suits reunion inside…

“There is nothing more dramatic or anxiety inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category is finally arrived,” Gabriel says.

“Yes, yes. That’s true. It’s hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition,” Patrick continued, poking fun at the series getting a second win thanks to it streaming on Netflix.

The ladies then entered before the nominees were announced.

“Did you forget about us?” Gina said upon arriving on stage with Sarah.

Check out the video of the Suits cast on stage presenting at the 2024 Golden Globes…

In case you missed it, check out the cast on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of the Suits cast back together…
Photos: CBS, Getty
