Katharine McPhee Attends Golden Globes 2024 with David Foster, Hours After Performing in Las Vegas!

Katharine McPhee had a very busy day on Sunday!

The 39-year-old singer and actress attended two major events in two different cities, all in the same day.

Katharine kicked off the day by singing the National Anthem at the Las Vegas Raiders v. Denver Broncos football game on Sunday afternoon (January 7) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game kicked off at 1:25pm, so Katharine sang just minutes before that. She must have hopped on a plane right back to Las Angeles as she was later in attendance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Golden Globes show started at 5:00pm and Katharine was there with husband David Foster!

Kat and David were photographed inside the event at their table, where stars were served Moët & Chandon.

Head inside to watch a video of the performance…

Watch a video of the National Anthem performance below.