Top Stories
Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:31 am

Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell Hilariously Dance to Orchestra Music While Presenting at Golden Globes 2024 - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell Hilariously Dance to Orchestra Music While Presenting at Golden Globes 2024 - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell had a scene-stealing moment during the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7)!

The Saturday Night Live alums and A Deadly Adoption co-stars reunited to present the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy, and things took a turn when random orchestra music started playing during their introduction to the nominees.

Check out the funny clip inside…

While the two were introducing the category, music started playing randomly in the middle of their lines, and they looked confused at what was going on.

“Not sure what that was. Sorry about that,” they said.

After a couple of times of the music interrupting them, they got into and started to dance on stage!

As Will started to get agitated, he chimed, “Guys, this song does something to us, as you can see.”

“It always has, for decades,” Kristen continued, followed by Will saying, “And whoever is putting on this show tonight knows it!”

Kristen and Will were eventually able to continue on and present Paul Giamatti with the award for his work in The Holdovers.

Check out the hilarious moment here…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 01
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 02
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 03
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 04
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 05
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 06
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 07
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 08
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 09
kristen wiig will ferrell dance to orchestra music during golden globes 10

Photos: CBS
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell