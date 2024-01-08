Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell Hilariously Dance to Orchestra Music While Presenting at Golden Globes 2024 - Watch Now!

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell had a scene-stealing moment during the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7)!

The Saturday Night Live alums and A Deadly Adoption co-stars reunited to present the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy, and things took a turn when random orchestra music started playing during their introduction to the nominees.

Check out the funny clip inside…

While the two were introducing the category, music started playing randomly in the middle of their lines, and they looked confused at what was going on.

“Not sure what that was. Sorry about that,” they said.

After a couple of times of the music interrupting them, they got into and started to dance on stage!

As Will started to get agitated, he chimed, “Guys, this song does something to us, as you can see.”

“It always has, for decades,” Kristen continued, followed by Will saying, “And whoever is putting on this show tonight knows it!”

Kristen and Will were eventually able to continue on and present Paul Giamatti with the award for his work in The Holdovers.

Check out the hilarious moment here…