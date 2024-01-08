The Act's Patricia Arquette Shares Her Hopes for Gypsy Rose Blanchard After Her Prison Release

Patricia Arquette is revealing her thoughts on Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s early release from prison.

If you recall, the 55-year-old actress portrayed Gypsy Rose‘s mother Dee Dee in the Hulu mini-series The Act, for which she won an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

During a recent red carpet appearance, Patricia shared what she hopes for Gypsy now that she’s out of prison.

“I just hope she has a happy life, and I hope people online are kind to her,” she told Us Weekly over the weekend. “This is a very surreal world. She’s had a surreal life since the very beginning and a lot of difficulties, so I hope people are gentle with her.”

But you never know. All you need is a couple of mean people. I just hope people are nice,” Patricia added.

If you didn’t see, Gypsy also just recently revealed if she will watch The Act.

On Friday (January 5), Gypsy Rose walked her first red carpet with husband Ryan Anderson at the premiere of her Lifetime docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.