Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 12:58 am

Sam Claflin Makes Rare Appearance with Girlfriend Cassie Amato at Golden Globes 2024!

Sam Claflin made a rare appearance alongside girlfriend Cassie Amato at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The couple walked the red carpet together at the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sam was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in the limited series Daisy Jones and the Six. Inside the ballroom, the couple was seen sitting next to comedian George Lopez.

The show also had nominations for Best Limited Series and Riley Keough‘s performance, though it didn’t take home any awards.

Sam and Cassie have been linked since summer 2022 and we have everything that you need to know about their relationship!

FYI: Sam is wearing Tom Ford.
Photos: Getty, CBS
