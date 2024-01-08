Brie Larson Fangirls While Meeting Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes 2024 - Watch the Sweet Moment Here!

Brie Larson turned into a total fangirl on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 7) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress was doing an interview with ET, talking about being surrounded by legends when she noticed Jennifer Lopez was standing right behind her.

“I’m living my dream,” Brie said as host Kevin Frazier then pointed out JLo, to which Brie freaked out.

“Oh my god, oh my… I’m gonna cry,” she said. “I can’t deal with JLo… She’s the reason I wanted to be an actor.”

JLo then made her way up to the platform.

“You mean so much to me,” Brie said to JLo as she greeted her, gave her a hug and said, “I’m such a huge fan.”

“I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor, and you always meant so much to me,” Brie shared. “I just, it’s been a dream of mine, so, thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important. Thank you.”

“You’re a sweetheart, thank you,” JLo replied. Check out the whole video of their interaction right here!

If you didn’t know, Selena was released in 1997, and Brie‘s first roles were on episodes of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, followed by appearances on the shows To Have & to Hold and Touched by an Angel.

If you missed it, check out all of the photos of Brie on the red carpet, and see the pics of Jennifer on the red carpet, where she walked solo.

She did, however, join hubby Ben Affleck inside the event!