Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Hold Hands, Kiss, & Look So Happy at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

Jo Koy Struggles to Make Golden Globes 2024 Audience Laugh During Monologue, Defends Himself

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 9:49 pm

Marvel Stars Brie Larson & Elizabeth Olsen Look Glamorous on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Marvel Stars Brie Larson & Elizabeth Olsen Look Glamorous on Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet

Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen are representing Marvel women at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards!

The two are among the prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe stars in attendance at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Brie and Elizabeth are both nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

The Captain Marvel star is up for her lead performance in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, while the WandaVision actress earned her nomination for her starring role in HBO’s Love & Death.

FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Prada dress accessorized with a Prada bag and shoes. Her jewelry is by Kwiat and Fred Leighton. Elizabeth is wearing REZA jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS this year, marking a change in network after many years on NBC. The show is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
