Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary, Share New Never-Before-Seen Photos!

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are celebrating one year of being together!

The 31-year-old and the 30-year-old musician first sparked dating rumors when he included a photo of them cuddled up at a football in a recap slideshow on Instagram in mid-January 2023.

Then, after confirming their relationship, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in April 2023 at the CMT Music Awards.

Now, after several public appearances and many social media encounters and posts, Chase and Kelsea are celebrating their one year anniversary with sweet posts on Instagram, sharing some new photos from the past year.

“One year of lovin you ❤️ p.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you 🥰” Chase captioned his post, which Kelsea commented, “sure do love you 🤍”

On her post, the country music star wrote, “a whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs. 🤍”

“I really really ❤️ you” he commented on her post. Aww!

