Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals If She'll Watch Joey King's Hulu Series 'The Act'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is addressing the series based on her life.

Back in 2019, Hulu released their limited series The Act starring Joey King and Patricia Arquette, which chronicled the alleged abuse that Gypsy (King) endured from her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard (Arquette), who was murdered by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn (Calum Worthy).

Following her release from prison, Gypsy revealed in a new interview if she plans on watching The Act.

“I haven’t had a desire to look at it, I’ve lived it,” Gypsy told E! News in an interview, which was published on Jan. 5.

“I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it,” Gypsy continued. “So, I won’t be watching it.”

Since her release from prison, Gypsy has gained millions of followers on social media and she recently shared how she’s hoping to use her new influence for good.