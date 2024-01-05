Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Talks 'Protecting' Her & Her Children in Rare Interview

James Haven is opening up about his relationship with sister Angelina Jolie in a very rare interview.

James, 52, recently appeared on the 90Who10 podcast where he talked about stepping up and being there for the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her six children amid her tumultuous split from Brad Pitt.

“That’s where it all started, it started with the protection of her and then of her children, my nieces and nephews,” James explained. “There are those are massively formative years, they’re becoming young adults in their early 20s.”

He continued, “That’s so crazy thinking that, but yeah, I think it’s just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there. Very much like my mom. Anytime I’m blessed to be in their presence, I want to be in their presence.”

Another quality he says he got from their late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, is his ability to be present for his nephews Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, and nieces Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15.

“[It's] a quality I got from my mom, even though cell phones were not as prevalent as they are now, but back to that idea of her always being like; ‘You are the focus,’” James said. “I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation. The formative years, the young adults they’re going to become, I want to be there for them — or for her — whatever she’s going through.”

In a recent interview, Angelina opened up about her family’s need to “heal,” being unimpressed with Hollywood and plans to leave Los Angeles, her relationship status, her closest friends, and much more.